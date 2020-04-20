Jordan Records 'Zero' Covid-19 Cases But 8 Truck Drivers With Virus Detected on Kingdom's Eastern Border

No COVID-19 cases were reported in any of the Kingdom’s regions on Monday, but only 8 cases for truck drivers detected at the Kingdom’s eastern border, Minister of Health Saad Jabir announced.



The minister said the 8 cases; 3 Jordanians and 5 foreigners, were detected at the Omari border crossing with Saudi Arabia and are being handled according to the set medical protocol.



With these cases, the minister added, the caseload rises to 425, including 136 active cases, noting that 6 patients have recovered and left hospitals in the capital Amman and the northern governorate of Irbid. The total recovery tally now stands at 282.





Speaking on another issue, Jabir warned of disseminating non-validated research papers related to the COVID-19 disease and said such papers confuse the public, especially when read and interpreted by non-specialists.



He said the country’s epidemiological committee and other health stakeholders and universities are following on any developments or breakthroughs in the fight against the disease at the global level.