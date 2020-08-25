Jordan Registers 77 Covid-19 Cases in a Single Day

Seventy seven new infections with the novel the coronavirus (Covid-19), including 63 local cases, were reported on Tuesday in the Kingdom, bringing the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1716, the Health Ministry announced.



As for the local cases, they included 57 infections in Amman (54 cases for contacts of previously infected persons and 3 infections from unknown source and are under investigation), 5 cases in the Zarqa governorate for contacts of previously infected persons and one case in southern governorate of Ma'an for a contact of previously infected case), according to the media briefing issued by the prime ministry and the health ministry.



In addition, 14 imported cases were recorded to arrivals from abroad who are staying in quarantine hotels (5 from the United States, 4 from Saudi Arabia, 2 from Bahrain, 2 from the UAE, and 1 from Iraq), the briefing added.



Also, 9 patients have recovered, including 4 in Prince Hamzah Hospital, and 5 in the designated quarantine site in the Dead Sea.



10569 Covid-19 tests were administered, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic to 763137, the government statement pointed out.



The total number of tests conducted for workers in the Sahab Industrial City since Sunday August 23, amounted to 7,361.



Amid the increasing local infections, the ministry called on the public to adhere to Defense Order No. (11), follow safety and prevention measures, and use the "Aman" and "Sehtak" apps.

