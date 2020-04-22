Jordan Registers '0' Virus Cases For 2nd Day, Spells Out New Ramadan Curfew Rules

People in Jordan will be allowed to leave their houses during Ramadan from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., state news agency PETRA reported.

Only authorized people can leave their houses after 6 p.m. in Ramadan, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said.

There will also be a complete lockdown on Friday, as had been observed in previous weeks, Adaileh added.

Ramadan work hours will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or as authorized by heads of departments.

The minister warned residents and citizens against hosting gatherings as to continue curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Saad Jabir said there were no newly reported COVID-19 cases in the country for the second consecutive day.

Authorities have reported three cases of truck drivers at Jordan’s borders, he added.

Jordan has reported 428 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths and 297 recoveries in total.

The country has conducted over 2,915 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, Jabir said.

