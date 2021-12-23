Jordan Registers 14 New Omicron Cases

ALBAWABA - Jordan confirms 14 new case of Covid-19 from the Omicron variant.



Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul confirmed this to the Jordan News Agency Petra.



Jordan's Ministry of Health announced 29 Covid-19 fatalities and 2, 448 new cases were registered on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 12,329 and the caseload to 1, 045, 714.

To date, there are currently 52,375 active cases countrywide, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health Petra reports.

