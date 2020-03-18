Jordan Registers 52 Covid-19 Victims as Cabinet Urges Citizens to Stay at Home

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has risen to 52, including the first confirmed case, who has now recovered, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A total of 1,900 people who arrived in the Kingdom were placed in quarantine in Dead Sea hotels, while another 3,000 quarantined individuals are staying in Amman hotels, Tourism Minister Majd Shweikeh said on Wednesday.

The Tourism Ministry, in cooperation with JETT Company, have set up a collection point to receive parcels sent to people held in quarantine in Amman and Dead Sea hotels, Petra reported.

Regarding the delivery process, the ministry said that personnel receive the parcels at the collection point and send them through JETT buses to the hotels designated for quarantine after being sterilised.

A total of 87 parcels were delivered to hotels in Amman and the Dead Sea on Tuesday, and an additional 20 parcels will be sent on Wednesday, according to a JETT official.

During a visit to the collection point near the Jett Company on Wednesday, Shweikeh said that Amman has 11,000 additional hotel rooms to accommodate more quarantine arrivals, Petra reported.

The minister highlighted the mechanism established to deliver commodities to quarantined people, noting that employees at the collection point are receiving these items daily between 11am and 4pm and sterilising them before transferring them.

The families of those who are in quarantine lauded the ministry’s efforts in this arena, along with quarantined individuals.

Shweikeh called on residents of hotels not to roam around the hotels’ facilities and corridors, urging hotels to meet cleanliness and sterilisation standards and train their employees on precautionary measures.

She also said that the ministry launched a free hotline that will operate round-the-clock for those in quarantine to submit inquiries and complaints through the number 91040.

The minister added that the sterilisation of archaeological sites, which began a few days ago, is still ongoing.

Also during the visit, Transport Minister Khalid Saif said that yellow taxis and ride-hailing applications are still operating, while means of mass transportation were halted, including buses.

He reiterated the government’s urging of citizens not to leave their homes except for emergencies.

Saif stressed the presence of a plan in coordination and cooperation with Royal Jordanian and the Royal Air Force to secure enough aircraft for cargo transport.

In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, the government on Tuesday issued a set of new measures to counter the outbreak.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh announced 12 new government measures issued by the Cabinet to combat the spread of the virus, all of which were put into effect at 8am on Wednesday for a period of two weeks.

The measures include suspending work for all official institutions and departments, except for vital sectors as determined by the prime minister and according to the recommendations of the concerned minister.

People are also prohibited from leaving their homes except in emergencies.

The government suspended work for the private sector, with the exception of the health sector and other vital sectors as determined by the prime minister. Medical operations and regular medical care were also suspended, except for medical emergencies and emergency operations.

Gatherings of more than 10 people and travel between governorates are also prohibited, Adaileh announced.

The latest measures also include the halting of public transport and the printing of newspapers.

Pharmacies, supermarkets and grocery stores, bakeries, food and medicine supply chains and providers of water, electricity and fuel will continue to operate. However, malls and commercial complexes will be closed, with only supply centres and pharmacies to remain open.