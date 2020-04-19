Jordan Registers 6 New Covid-19 Patients With Total Cases at 413 and Recoveries at 269

The Kingdom on Saturday registered six new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in Jordan to 413, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.

During the daily press briefing broadcast live from the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Jaber said that the new cases include four truck drivers — two Jordanians, one Egyptian and a Pakistani national — who tested positive at the border and were transferred to Prince Hamzah Hospital.

Another case was discovered during random testing, while the sixth individual to test positive for the virus is a two-year-old child who was in contact with her infected father and mother, the minister noted.

Four people have recovered and left hospitals on Saturday, raising the total number of recovered people to 269, and leaving 137 still receiving treatment in hospitals, he said.

The Kingdom recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 15 patients recovered, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaber said that the cases confirmed on Friday include two people who contracted the virus from a family member, an individual who became infected from her husband and a truck driver.

Authorities are constantly following up on the health conditions of truck drivers after a driver in Irbid was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 last week, he added.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus crisis cell has decided to delay the opening of dental and general practice clinics, which was scheduled for Sunday, as some reports have indicated that reopening these clinics may encourage the spread of the virus, according to Petra.

During Saturday’s briefing, Jaber noted that epidemiological investigation teams have conducted a total of 1,836 random tests nationwide.

He called on the public to commit to regulations and avoid overcrowding when the comprehensive curfew ends on Sunday.

Also speaking at the briefing on Saturday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the Council of Ministers on Saturday held a series of meetings reviewing means to resume operations of some productive, service and commercial sectors under strict health procedures.

Some of these sectors are expected to resume work this week, the minister said, noting that the government will also work on easing curfew measures in governorates that have not registered any coronavirus cases.

As for the return of Jordanian students abroad and other expatriates to the Kingdom, the minister said that the government is reviewing all return applications. Countries and expatriate categories will be determined later when the registration period ends.

Regarding the approach of Ramadan, he added that the Kingdom’s reserve of basic commodities is sufficient, as civil and military service consumer corporations and traders in governorates have already been provided with their supplies.

This article has been adapted from its original source.