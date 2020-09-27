Jordan Registers Highest Single-Day COVID Count With 850 New Cases

Jordan reported its highest single-day coronavirus count since the pandemic began with 850 new cases on Saturday, up from 620 the previous day, with heath officials confirming most of them have been locally transmitted.

More than half of the cases were reported in Amman while some were from the Balqa governorate, Irbid, Ma’an, and Ajloun. A single case was confirmed in the southern Red Sea port of Aqaba, state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan’s caseload is now at 8,061 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The country recently tightened restrictions on social gatherings to now include limited operating capacity of public institutions and the banning of hospital visits.

Violators of Jordan’s anti-coronavirus safety protocols face jail time between three months to a year, or a fine of up to $4,230.

