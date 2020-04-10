Jordan Registers 'Zero' Covid-19 Cases Despite 48-Hour Curfew

The Jordanian government announced a 48-hour round-the-clock curfew starting from midnight on Thursday, to allow epidemiological teams to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The government first introduced a similar curfew on 14 March, before relaxing it by giving people limited hours to shop for basic goods on foot.



Jordan previously announced an indefinite round-the-clock curfew, saying people would not be permitted to leave their homes at all.



The previous curfew was relaxed following backlash from Jordan's residents. Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has said that people would be allowed on foot to shop for neccessities.

The country has so far reported 153 cases of covid-19 but no deaths.

Last Friday, a full curfew was imposed for 24 hours.

Also on Thursday, Health Minister Saad Jaber announced the death of a 69-year-old man from covid-19, alongside 14 new cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 372.

A private hospital was closed on Wednesday after three staff were infected with coronavirus. It will reopen on Saturday following a disinfection process.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri said on Thursday that all economic sectors will be opened after electronic permits, enabling movement during the curfew, are prepared.



He added that goods would be allowed to be exported after checking the Kingdom's own needs.

A few days ago, the ministry ordered traders to stop exporting food products to boost the Kingdom's stockpiles.

