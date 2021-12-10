Jordan Reports Two Omicron Cases

  1. Home
Published December 10th, 2021 - 06:24 GMT
Omicron Variant
Omicron Variant (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Health Ministry announces first two cases of Omicron variant in Jordan

The Health Ministry, on Thursday, announced that the Kingdom has registered the first two cases of Omicron variant in Jordan.

The ministry told Petra that the first case was for a Jordanian, who came from South Africa and he is now isolated in a hotel in Amman for a period of 14 days.

It added that the second case is also for a Jordanian who is inside the Kingdom, adding that epidemiological investigation is underway to identify the reason behind the second infection.


