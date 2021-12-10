Jordan Reports Two Omicron Cases

The Health Ministry, on Thursday, announced that the Kingdom has registered the first two cases of Omicron variant in Jordan.
BREAKING: #Jordan announced the registration of the first two cases of the new COVID variant, #Omicron. Read more: https://t.co/ECvz3AbIqN pic.twitter.com/ZF5U1FLH3d— Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) December 9, 2021
The ministry told Petra that the first case was for a Jordanian, who came from South Africa and he is now isolated in a hotel in Amman for a period of 14 days.
It added that the second case is also for a Jordanian who is inside the Kingdom, adding that epidemiological investigation is underway to identify the reason behind the second infection.
