Jordan Security Seize Three Tons of Hashish From Drug Smugglers

ALBAWABA - The issue of drugs from across Jordan's borders have become a major problem for the kingdom this year. However the authorities, including the Jordan army, are working hard to stop drugs smugglers from coming across Jordan's northern borders.

ناقوس الخطرمن وزير الداخلية، مازن الفراية #الأردن

ضبط أكثر من 3 أطنان من مادة الحشيش، بمعدل زيادة نصف طن عن العام الماضي، ضبط 36 كيلوغراما من الهيروين، أقل من كيلوغرام في العام الماضي، ضبط 40 مليون حبه كبتاغون مقارنة مع 16 مليون حبة العام 2021.



ياختصار فتش عن #حزب_الله — باسل النيرب (@B_Nerab) August 26, 2022

This year 2022 maybe termed as the "red alert" annum. Jordan's Minister of Interior Mazin Al Farrayeh makes it clear drugs have become a major problem. According to different regional like Sky News Arabic and local media sources he says Jordan has been fighting the drug smugglers at great length and according to a specific strategy.

عاجل الفراية يكشف عن كمية المخدرات التي ضُبطت منذ بداية العام https://t.co/RlDBJQB4jh — jo24.net (@jo24com) August 26, 2022

He said till now more than three tons of Hashish had been seized by Jordan security forces and this is half a ton more than the last year. Al Farrayeh added that 36 kilos of heroin has been impounded whereas it was only half a kilo in 2021.

#عاجل| وزير الداخلية مازن الفراية : تهريب المخدرات إلى الأردن هي عملية منظمة وعابرة للحدود pic.twitter.com/07zrxqvVsJ — الحقيقة الدولية - Alhaqeqa Aldawlia (@FactjoTV) August 26, 2022

The Minister pointed out that about 40 million captagon tablets were seized so far this year whereas the number number stood at 16 million in 2021. The minister didn't go into further details but said Jordan is suffering from the fact that some of these countries are unable to stop the smugglers from crossing their borders.