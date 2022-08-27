Jordan Security Seize Three Tons of Hashish From Drug Smugglers

  1. Home
Published August 27th, 2022 - 04:34 GMT
Combatting drug smugglers in Jordan
Jordanian soldiers combatting drug smugglers on its northern borders (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - The issue of drugs from across Jordan's borders have become a major problem for the kingdom this year. However the authorities, including the Jordan army, are working hard to stop drugs smugglers from coming across Jordan's northern borders.  

 

This year 2022 maybe termed as the "red alert" annum. Jordan's Minister of Interior Mazin Al Farrayeh makes it clear drugs have become a major problem. According to different regional like Sky News Arabic and local media sources he says Jordan has been fighting the drug smugglers at great length and according to a specific strategy. 

He said till now more than three tons of Hashish had been seized by Jordan security forces and this is half a ton more than the last year. Al Farrayeh added that 36 kilos of heroin has been impounded whereas it was only half a kilo in 2021. 

The Minister pointed out that about 40 million captagon tablets were seized so far this year whereas the number number stood at 16 million in 2021. The minister didn't go into further details but said Jordan is suffering from the fact that some of these countries are unable to stop the smugglers from crossing their borders. 

 

