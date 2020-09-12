  1. Home
Jordan: Steps to Achieve Fair Peace Should Come From Israel After its Deal with Bahrain

Published September 12th, 2020 - 07:24 GMT
A woman holds a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag as the pack rides during the 13th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 191 km between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary, on September 11, 2020. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
Morroccan Tawheed and Islah Movement described the agreement as a betrayal to Palestinians.

Jordan announced Saturday that necessary steps to achieve a fair peace should come from Israel after Bahrain and Israel announced a normalization deal.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel should stop procedures to undermine the two-state solution and end its illegal occupation of Palestinian lands.

Morroccan Tawheed and Islah Movement described the agreement as a betrayal to Palestinians.

The head of the movement, Abdurrahim Sheyhi, told Anadolu Agency that Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who last month signed a similar deal with Israel, served the interests of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during difficult election campaigns before elections in those countries.

Sheyhi said residents in Bahrain and the UAE will definitely continue to reject the deals and the agreements will remain between the regimes.

Bahrain is the fourth Arab nation to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the United Arab Emirates in August.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

