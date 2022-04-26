Jordan Stiffens 'Gag Order' Violations to a 3-Month Jail

The Lower House on Monday approved a government draft to replace the punishment for violating gag orders by courts to up to three months in jail, instead of a fine of JD5-25, according to an amendment to an article in the Penal Code.



Article 225 prohibits people in general, and the media in particular, from publications on criminal or misdemeanor investigations before being read out in a public session, secret court sessions, and parentage case trials or every trial the court orders a gag on.



Advocates of the gag order say it is necessary for the confidentiality of the investigation, while others see it restricts freedom of expression and access to information.