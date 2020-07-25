Jordan Teachers Association Shuttered For Two Years

Amman Prosecutor General Hassan Abdallat Saturday ordered a two-year closure of the Teachers Association and its branches and offices, and the suspension of the syndicate's council and central commission members over criminal charges.



He also issued summons against the defendants (members of the Syndicate's Council) for their referral to the "competent" public prosecutor for questioning on criminal and corruption charges.



The Attorney General said today that the decision was based on the Public Prosecution’s consideration of three pending criminal cases that the association's council faces.





These include financial violations brought before the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission Prosecutor General, a case with the Amman Prosecutor related to "inflammatory measures" announced by the syndicate's council and circulated on social media, and a case before the Amman Prosecutor about videos posted on social media by the association's deputy head.



"Based on these charges, the general prosecutors decided to issue summons against the defendants, members of the syndicate's council, so that they can be referred to the Prosecutor General to interrogate them on the charges brought against them," Abdallat said.



He also decided to ask the Education Minister in writing to proceed with legal action to form an interim panel to carry out the syndicate's administrative and financial duties.



The prosecutor also issued a gag order on investigations into the case, barring any postings, publications or comments in all media outlets and social media platforms, with the exception of the authorized official entity.