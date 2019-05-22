Jordan Threatens to Burn Everything Around If Shaken

Jordan has remarkable resilience, but if shaken, it will burn everyone around us, and everyone must recognise this before it is too late, Senate President Faisal Fayez said on Monday.

His remarks came while attending the launching ceremony of the Aoun Code (Covenant and Loyalty), an initiative developed by the Aoun Cultural Association.

Fayez noted that Jordan’s firm, clear and steadfast stances need Arab support.

“His Majesty King Abdullah’s positions voice the conscience of every Arab citizen,” the Senate president said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Tuesday.

No longer will Jordan concede to shouldering alone the economic challenges emanating from hosting refugees, on behalf of the Arab world and international community, he added.

The initiative aims at supporting the King’s stances on safeguarding Jordan and maintaining its security and stability, as well as on the Palestinian cause and the protection of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, according to Petra.





Commenting on the so-called “deal of the century”, Fayez reiterated that Jordan “will never go back on King Abdullah’s three noes: ‘No alternative homeland, no settlement and no meddling with the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem.’”

The King’s position rejects changing the Islamic and Christian Arab identity of the sanctuaries in Palestine and preserving their historical and legal status quo, Fayez said.

Consolidating social cohesion is the main pillar of national security and real citizenship is the basis for the real national unity, he said.

Maintaining social, political and economical stability requires that relevant authorities undertake large reform strides to meet the people’s needs and enable the citizens’ role in public life while keeping pace with modernity and advancements in today’s world, Fayez added.

“The King always stressed the inevitability and necessity of comprehensive reforms in bolstering public participation and instilling the principles of justice, equality transparency and accountability.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.