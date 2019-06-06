Jordan: UNHCR Helped With Only 20% of 2019 Operation Costs

The UNHCR-Jordan has secured only 20 per cent of its operating budget in the Kingdom for 2019, the refugee agency said on Tuesday.

As of May 29, the UNHCR has received some $74.8 million out of a $371.8 million needed funding to fulfil this year’s needs for registered refugees residing in Jordan, which number 762,420, according to a report released by the agency.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syrian crisis, hosting the second highest share of refugees per capita in the world.

According to the UN agency, 83 per cent of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in urban areas while some 121,280 refugees, or around 17 per cent, live in three refugee camps; Zaatari, Azraq and the Emirati-Jordanian camp.

The US topped the list of contributions to the UNHCR’s operations in the Kingdom this year, with $39.1 million, followed by Norway with approximately $4.36 million and Australia with $3.78 million, according to the report.





The donations received from Japan, Canada and Ireland are estimated at $4.36 million, $3.77 million and $3.57 million respectively.

UNHCR figures indicate that there are 660,393 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan, 195,404 of whom live in Amman, 159,923 in Mafraq, 137,539 in Irbid and 95,112 in Zarqa.

Balqa has a Syrian-refugee population of 19,336, while Madaba houses 13,337 refugees, Jarash 9,749, Karak 8,906, Maan 8,182, Ajlun 6,855, Aqaba 3,542 and finally Tafileh with 1,737 Syrian refugees.

There is currently no backlog of Syrians awaiting registration. Syrians can now register with the UNHCR at its centres in Irbid and Amman upon first contact the same day.

UNHCR figures indicate that there are refugees hosted by the Kingdom are comprised of 57 nationalities, 48 per cent of the total refugee population consisting of children, and 4 per cent are elderly.

This article has been adapted from its original source.