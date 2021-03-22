  1. Home
  Jordan-US Defense Accord Under Fire!

March 22nd, 2021
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi says the defense agreement signed with the US will not affect Jordan's sovereignty.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in the Jordanian capital Amman, on January 6, 2018. (AFP Photo/Khalil Mazraawi)
Highlights
Jordan inked new Defence agreement with the US

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday said that the defence agreement signed with the US does not affect Jordanian sovereignty.

During a Lower House session, Safadi explained that the agreement comes within the military and security cooperation with the US side, which dates back to decades, stressing that the said cooperation does not authorise US forces to carry out combat missions on Jordanian territories, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement, he added, is subject to both Jordanian and international laws, noting that it is exclusive to training and collaboration to fight terrorism.


He pointed out that tax exemptions stipulated in the agreement do not affect the state treasury, and include programmes funded by the US.

Safadi highlighted that providing protection comes as part of the commitment to international law, which regulates immunities, privileges, and movement as well as interactions between foreign missions and foreign operating entities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags: defence agreement Jordan US Amman

Via SyndiGate.info


