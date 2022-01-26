  1. Home
  Jordan Weather Update: Snow, Rain and Wind Blizzards

Published January 26th, 2022 - 08:08 GMT
Stuck in the snow
In this handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday shows soldiers taking part in a rescue operation to clear a road covered with snow in Murree (AFP photo)

A snow squall is expected to grip the Kingdom Wednesday evening, bringing strong gusty winds and dumping as much as 20 centimeters of snow in the highlands across the country.


The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said the polar weather system is forecast to prevail over the next two days, pushing mercury levels way below seasonal average by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.


It added that snow will blanket hilly regions 1,000 meters above sea levels. However, the major part of the blizzard will be felt after midnight with snowfall forecast to hit areas 700 meters above sea level. The department did not rule out heavy snowfall at higher elevations.



On Thursday, rain is predicted across the Kingdom but snowfall will subside in the central and northern regions and will continue in the southern mountainous range. Today and over the weekend, the lows will slide to -2 degrees Celsius and even lower in some parts of the Kingdom.


As for Friday, rainfall will continue in the northern and central regions while spotty and intermittent showers are forecast in some parts of the southwestern region.

Daytime temperatures expected for today will reach 7C degrees Celsius in Amman, 2C in the northern region and 3C in the southern highlands, dropping down to -1, -3 and -5C respectively at night. The Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 15C, dropping to 6C at night, the JMD explained.

