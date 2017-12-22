Jordan Welcomes UN General Assembly Resolution on Jerusalem
The General Assembly voted with a majority of 128 votes for the resolution, which was submitted by Yemen as the head of the Arab coalition.
Follow >
Click here to add Abdullah as an alert
Disable alert for Abdullah,
Click here to add Al Haram Al as an alert
Disable alert for Al Haram Al,
Click here to add Al Sharif as an alert
Disable alert for Al Sharif,
Click here to add General Assembly as an alert
Disable alert for General Assembly,
Click here to add Jerusalem as an alert
Disable alert for Jerusalem,
Click here to add Jordan News Agency as an alert
Disable alert for Jordan News Agency,
Click here to add Mohammad Momani as an alert
Disable alert for Mohammad Momani,
Click here to add Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as an alert
Disable alert for Organisation of Islamic Co ...,
Click here to add The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as an alert
Disable alert for The Hashemite Kingdom of J ...,
Click here to add UN General Assembly as an alert
Disable alert for UN General Assembly,
Click here to add United Nations as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations,
Click here to add US administration as an alert
Disable alert for US administration,
Click here to add US embassy as an alert
Disable alert for US embassy
Jordan on Thursday hailed the UN General Assembly's resolution rejecting the US administration’s unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel and plan to relocate the US embassy to the holy city, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The General Assembly voted with a majority of 128 votes for the resolution, which was submitted by Yemen as the head of the Arab coalition, and Turkey on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, while nine states voted against, and 35 countries abstained.
Yemen’s envoy delivered the Arab coalition's speech where he stressed the bloc's rejection of the U.S. decision, and its support of the right of the Palestinian people to sovereignty on all occupied Palestinian lands of 1967.
State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the resolution reflects the international community’s determination to ensure the illegality of any measure that targets the status quo of the holy city.
- 500 Detainees to Boycott Israeli Courts in 2018: Palestinian Prisoners Society
- Israeli Forces Arrest 24 Palestinians in Overnight Raids
Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said that the international law recognises East Jerusalem as an occupied land and that the key to peace is Jerusalem being the capital of the Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines.
Momani called on the international community to jointly work for a resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state formula and in line with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, underlining peace as an Arab strategic choice.
On behalf of the Arab coalition at the UN General Assembly, Yemen’s Ambassador to the UN Khaled Al Yamani praised Jordan’s efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Custodian of the Holy Sites in occupied Jerusalem, and his endeavours in dealing with Israeli measures.
He condemned the Israeli policies, practices and plans aimed at annexing occupied East Jerusalem, changing its Arab character and its demographic structure, and attempts to change the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian sites, including Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.
In this regard, he expressed the Arab coalition’s appreciation for the role played by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in addressing all these illegal measures as custodians of the holy sites in the city.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- UN General Assembly Condemns Israeli Dominance over Jerusalem
- UN Assembly Urges Member States to Move Embassies out of Jerusalem
- Jordan's King Abdullah to address UN General Assembly in New York
- UN General Assembly Condemns Excessive Force by Israel
- UN Human Rights Chief Not Welcome if She Meets Sharon, Say Palestinians