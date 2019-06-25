Jordan: What About The Syria Crisis?

The Jordanian government on Monday underlined the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to end the crisis in Syria through a political solution that would be approved by the Syrians, preserve Syria’s unity and stability and provide conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during his meeting with a US Congress panel, known as the "Syria Study Group" (SSG), chaired by Michael Seng, said that ending the Syrian people’s sufferings and finding a political solution was a regional and international necessity.

Safadi also informed the visiting delegation of the pressure exerted on his country due to the influx of some 1.3 million Syrian refugees, reaffirming the need for the international community’s support in this regard.





He noted that Jordan, on behalf of the international community, was currently fulfilling its responsibility towards refugees as well as “withstanding extraordinary pressure, which requires international support to shore up the Kingdom’s efforts to confront the resulting economic challenges.”

Furthermore, talks touched on the importance of international cooperation and coordination to countering terrorism, which Safadi said still “poses a security and ideological threat that requires intensified international efforts to be fully eradicated.”

Safadi valued the Jordanian-US partnership and the bilateral ties between the two countries, according to an official statement.

The US delegation, tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy on Syria, hailed the Kingdom’s humanitarian role towards Syrian refugees and its efforts to promote regional stability.

This article has been adapted from its original source.