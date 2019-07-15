Jordan Will Continue to Confront Israeli Violations in Jerusalem

Jordan on Sunday pledged to continue efforts to counter Israeli violations against Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.

During the opening ceremony of a conference in Cairo for countries overseeing the affairs of Palestinian refugees, Director General of the Palestinian Affairs Department Rafiq Khirfan said that Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem is a historical duty and a responsibility that the Kingdom is proud to carry.





He also affirmed Jordan's full support for Palestinians in pursuit of their just and legitimate rights and for establishing their independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Kingdom, in cooperation with UNRWA, serves Palestinian refugees inside and outside the camps, he said.

He also urged donors to support UNRWA, which was established “to carry out direct relief and works programmes for Palestine refugees".

During the conference, Jordan will raise the issue of Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Jerusalem's holy sites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.