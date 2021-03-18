Jordanian Court Sentences Six to Death in The Zarqa Brutal Attack

The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced six men to death in the case of the 16-year-old boy, who was a victim of a brutal revenge attack in Zarqa in October last year.

Four other defendants standing in the case received prison terms ranging from 15 to one year in prison.

Seven other defendants were acquitted in the case on all charges for lack of evidence.

The 17 men, including one who is still at large and received the death penalty in absentia, were standing trial for cutting off the boy’s upper limbs and gouging out one of his eyes on October 13 in revenge for a murder committed by one of his relatives.

The defendants were standing trial at the SSC on charges forming a gang, attempted murder, causing permanent disability, kidnapping, indecent assault, carrying out a terrorist act and spreading fear among the public, carrying and possessing blunt instruments, carrying and possessing a firearm without a licence and resisting security forces.

The defence team had contested the SSC jurisdiction over the case during the initial stages of the trial.

Court papers said the victim was lured by the defendants to a deserted area in Zarqa where he was assaulted to avenge a crime that was committed by one of his relatives.



The SSC prosecutor Major Yousef Khreisat asked the court to inflict the maximum punishment on the defendants.

The SSC tribunal was headed by military Judge Lt. Col. Muwafaq Masaeed and included military Judge Lt. Col. Amer Halaseh and civilian judge Afif Khawaldeh.

Wednesday’s verdicts will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.

The incident sparked an outrage, sadness and fear among the Jordanian society and thousands took to social media to express their anger and disapproval of the incident, and called on the justice system to inflict the maximum punishment against the perpetrators.

His Majesty King Abdullah immediately issued directives to provide all necessary medical care to a 16-year-old boy, while Premier Bisher Khasawneh paid the victim a visit at the hospital to check on his well-being.

