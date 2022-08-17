Jordanian King Welcomes Bahrain FM in Amman

  1. Home
Published August 17th, 2022 - 09:15 GMT
King Abdullah receives Bahraini FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
King Abdullah receives Bahraini FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (courtesy Royal Hashemite Court)

King Abdullah on Tuesday received Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at Al Husseiniya Palace.

The Bahraini foreign minister conveyed the greetings of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to King Abdullah, who, in turn, asked the foreign minister to convey his greetings to the Bahraini monarch.

Discussions at the meeting covered the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries and peoples, and keenness to bolster cooperation in several fields, in service of shared interests and Arab cooperation.

The meeting covered the latest regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Bahraini Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Yousif Al Rowaiei attended the meeting.
 

 

This article is adapted from its original source.

© 2022 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

