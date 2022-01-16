A Jordanian Soldier Killed in Armed Clashes With Smugglers

ALBAWABA - A Jordanian soldier was killed in an armed clash with smugglers, early Sunday, morning on the northern-eastern borders of Jordan.

According to the Petra News Agency Captain Muhammad Yassin Musa al-Khudayrat was killed and three others were wounded in the clash.

An official source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army stated at four o'clock on Sunday morning a group of smugglers opened fire on the border guards stated Petra. In turn the guards reciprocated and the smugglers fled into Syria.

The source added the clash resulted in the death of Captain Muhammad Yassin Musa al-Khudayrat and the injury of three individuals, who were transported to the King Talal Military Hospital. Their condition is being monitored the source continued.

He said that after inspecting the area, large quantities of narcotics were seized and transferred to the competent authorities.