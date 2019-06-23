Jordanians Slam Govt Decision to Join The Bahrain Workshop

Jordan will take part in the US-led Bahrain conference, slated for June 25-26 to unveil the economic component of US proposal to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

Regarding the level of participation, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the Kingdom will be represented by Secretary General of the Finance Ministry Abdelhakim Shibli, according to a ministry statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.





Qudah stressed that the Kingdom will address all proposed solutions, political or not, in accordance with its “firm and solid standpoint”, and reject solutions that are not in harmony with its principles, adding that it will keep working with the international community to mobilise support for Palestinians.

Qudah added that the Kingdom's participation comes to ensure its unwavering stance that the Palestinian cause is the region's central cause and that the two-state solution, which guarantees the Palestinians’ right to an independent state on their national soil and restore their legitimate rights, has no other alternatives.

The spokesperson reiterated Jordan’s firm position that no economic proposal can serve as an alternative to a political solution that ends the occupation and grants Palestinians their rights.

He reaffirmed that the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June,4,1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and achieve regional peace.

