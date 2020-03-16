Jordan's Covid-19 Cases Creeps up to 26

The number of coronavirus cases in Jordan rose to 16 on Monday, according to Natheer Obeidat, head of the National Anti-Pandemic Committee. Later in the day, Al Mamlakah TV, quoting the Jordan Health Ministry reported those infected increased to 17. Still later in the evening the number of people infected with the Coronavirus went up to 26 as stated by the National Anti-Pandemic Committee and reported by Al Mamlakah TV

All coronavirus patients in Jordan are in good health conditions, said Obeidat, adding that two of the cases confirmed Monday were reported in Irbid governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz announced a set of new measures taken by the government to address the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The government announced that all educational institutions, including kindergartens, nurseries, schools, universities, colleges, training institutions and institutes, were closed as of Sunday, March 15, for a period of two weeks.

The Education Ministry will also start implementing its distance learning plan through national TV channels starting this week and through the Ministry's e-learning site next week.

All flights to and from the Kingdom will be suspended starting on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. The decision excludes commercial traffic, according to the announcement. This measure comes in addition to previous announcements suspending flights to and from countries including France, Germany and Spain as of Monday, March 16.

Jordan and Egypt have also agreed to suspend flights between the two countries as of Monday, March 16.

Cadres of diplomatic missions and international organisations are exempted from the travel ban, provided that they observe measures imposed by the Ministry of Health, including 14 days of self-quarantine.

In addition to flight suspensions, all land and sea border crossings and airports are closed to passenger traffic, with the Prime Ministry directing Jordanians abroad to remain where they are.

Jordanians in neighbouring countries who are forced to return can enter through land and sea border crossings, and will be subject to the procedures of the Ministry of Health.

All public events and gatherings are prohibited, with the ministry instructing the public not to gather for social events, including funerals and weddings.