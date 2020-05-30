Jordan's Govt Urges The Public to Wear Gloves, Facemasks as The Economy Opens up

Jordan’s health ministry has urged the public to strictly follow health guidelines as the country continues to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency has reported.

The ministry said citizens must wear gloves and face masks when going to public places and at work, and abide by social distancing rules.

High-risk individuals, including the elderly and people with chronic illnesses, should stay at home, the ministry added.

Events and other gatherings should still be minimized, according to the ministry, and use online tools instead for virtual meet-ups.

The ministry also said employees who feel sick should immediately ask for leave to avoid spreading the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.