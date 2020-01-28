Jordan's King Abdullah Publicly Slams Deal of The Century

Jordan's King Abdullah has publicly slammed President Donald Trump's proposed "Deal of the Century", media reported this week, a US Middle East peace initiative that is expected to heavily favour Israel over the Palestinians.

King Abdullah was touring southern Jordan on Sunday when he was asked about the deal, due to be unveiled to Israeli leaders during a visit to Washington this week.

The Jordan monarch stated he would reject the deal if it impinges on the kingdom's interests.

"Our position is perfectly well-known. We will not agree to proposals that come at our expense," he said, according to Israeli media.

"Our position on the Palestinian cause is clear, and the word 'no' is very clear to everyone."

Jordan's monarchy has custodianship of the holy sites in Jerusalem, while Amman has accused Israel of a series of provocations at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli leaders have also pledged to annex the Jordan Valley, a move that would again anger Amman.



A majority of Jordanians are of Palestinian descent, making the peace deal highly controversial in the kingdom with most viewing the process to be biased towards Israel.

All sides of the Palestinian political divide have also rejected the proposed deal, including the Palestinian Authority which has political ties to Israel.

Hamas, which doesn't and controls the Gaza Strip, has also completely rejected the Trump process and warned it could lead to an upsurge in violence.

Palestinian Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) reserved the right "to withdraw from the interim agreement" of the Oslo peace agreement between Israel and Ramallah, if Trump unveils his plan.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz will arrive in Washington on Tuesday, when Trump will unveil the peace plan.

Netanyahu has welcomed the "historic" deal, although the Palestinian side are expected to reject it.

"An opportunity such as this comes once in history and cannot be missed... I am full of hope that we are on the verge of a historic moment in the annals of our state," Netanyahu said.

