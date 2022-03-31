Jordan's King Abdullah Tells Israeli President Herzog of The Need For Peace

His Majesty King Abdullah met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday and reaffirmed the need for all to work on achieving peace, so that the Palestinians and the Israelis do not continue to pay the price, and for the entire region to realise its potential.

During the meeting, the King said the conflict has dragged on for far too long, and the violence it has produced continues to cause too much agony and provide fertile ground for extremism, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty underscored that Jordan condemns all kinds of violence that cause the loss of innocent lives, pointing to tragic attacks on civilians on both sides, including Tuesday’s attack.

Thank you Jordan’s King Abdullah II 🇯🇴 for hosting Israel’s 🇮🇱 President Herzog @Isaac_Herzog in Amman, and for condemning the terror attacks. “We must fight together against any form of terrorism and cooperate for the sake of our countries' security," - President Herzog pic.twitter.com/Y3en1e8iEH — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) March 30, 2022

The King highlighted the visit as an opportunity for a thorough discussion on the way forward in the efforts to achieve just and lasting peace, and build a future of opportunity for all, which achieves mutual security away from conflicts and violence, the statement said.

His Majesty noted that the region stands to gain much from cooperation and economic integration, stressing that for the process to be inclusive it “should and must include the Palestinians” and that requires maintaining calm and ceasing all unilateral measures that undermine the prospects of peace.

The King reaffirmed the need to avoid any measures that could impede the access of Muslim worshippers to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasising the need to preserve the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, according to the statement.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog meets King Abdullah II in Amman amid a string of terrorist attacks:



'I hope that we can have more leaders like King Abdullah that are directly addressing the issue,' @SSinijlawi says, joining @AsherBenArtzi. pic.twitter.com/4o1V0EJwyL — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 30, 2022

During the meeting, attended by HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, President Herzog expressed keenness to advance partnership and dialogue in order to reach peace and prosperity for all peoples in the region, including the Palestinians.

President Herzog said Jordan and Israel share the values of peace and prosperity, based on the Peace Treaty, calling for moving forward together.

The Israeli president called for allowing worshippers to exercise their religious rights in safety, security and calm circumstances, noting ongoing dialogue between the two countries to that end.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and the Israeli delegation accompanying President Herzog attended the meeting.