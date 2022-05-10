Jordan's King Abdullah to Visit President Biden

United States President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Adbullah II on May 13, according to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

"King Abdullah's visit to Washington, his second of the Biden Administration, will reinforce the close friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and Jordan," the White House statement wrote. "Jordan is a critical force for stability in the Middle East and strategic partner and ally of the United States."

Jordan and the United States have maintained a warm relationship for decades. The U.S. is the single largest provider of financial aid to Jordan -- according to a U.S. Department of State report the U.S. provided Jordan with over $1.65 billion in aid in 2021 -- and Jordan has historically been one of the United States' largest allies in the Middle East.