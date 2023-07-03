Journalists attacked while covering Jenin raid

ALBAWABA - Journalists and correspondents for the Al Araby TV network claimed that they were directly targeted by Israeli forces as they were covering the military raid on Jenin camp in the west bank.

In the video, AlAraby TV correspondent Ameed Shehadeh is heard saying: "The moment the Al Araby TV team was targeted, and shots were fired at the camera and the live broadcast device while they were covering the raid on the Jenin refugee camp".

لحظة استهداف فريق التلفزيون العربي وإطلاق النار باتجاه الكاميرا وجهاز البث المباشر خلال تغطيته اقتحام #مخيم_جنين #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/nGyNoB70f5 — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) July 3, 2023

Jenin raid casualties

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank camp of Jenin, injuring more than 40 Palestinians, with almost 10 of them suffering from critical injuries. Palestinian Health Ministry released a list of all those who lost their lives during the Israeli raid, who are: