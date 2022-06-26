Judicial Deadlock: Tunisian Judges Enter 4th Week on Strike

ALBAWABA - Judges on Tunisia remain on a national strike. They have take this action since early this month when on 1 June President Kais Saied dismissed 57 judges for different reasons and which included corruption and protecting terrorists.

The judges rejected these accusations and ever since the country has been on strike. Three of the dismissed judges have gone on hunger strike to plead their innocence but this is not changing the mind of the Tunisian president.

Tunisian judges extend strike for fourth week | MEO - Middle East Online https://t.co/Tpx6qBTGXh — Tunisia Watch 🇹🇳®™ (@Tunisia_Watch) June 25, 2022

In a statement, the Coordination of Judicial Structures said the move was taken over refusal of the Presidency and the Justice Ministry to respond to their demands. “The strike will include all courts, administrative, financial and judicial institutions as of Monday,” it added as reported by Anadolu news.

The statement called on all judges to abide by the strike “in order to ensure the independency of the judiciary.”

Tunisian judges decide to extend their national strike for a fourth week in protest against a decision by President #KaisSaied to sack dozens of them, a joint statement by the judges unions in the country says.#Tunisiahttps://t.co/PZG3EaxMiP — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 26, 2022

News of the sacking of the judges and the subsequent protests to re-instate them has been rife in the country but has failed to make an impact on the political authorities.

What this will do the Tunisian judicial system is too early to early but if it continues a backlog of judicial cases will continue to pile up.