Justice for Shireen Abu Akleh: One year later

ALBAWABA - A year has passed since the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, yet no charges have been brought against the side responsible for her death.

May 11 marks the one-year anniversary of Abu Akleh’s death in an Israeli military raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Abu Aklehs held a one-year memorial mass in the Beit Hanina Roman Catholic Church commemorating the life of the late journalist as family members continue to demand justice and accountability for her killing.

JERUSALEM, May 7 – Church Service at the Beit Hanina Roman Catholic Church pic.twitter.com/NxZv9uMtT3 — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) May 5, 2023

Abu Akleh's niece, Lina, has been relentlessly speaking in a variety of international forums and on social media platforms, demanding justice for the killing of her aunt.

Last Wednesday, which coincided with World Press Freedom Day, U.S. Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel received numerous queries during a press briefing on the administration’s stance from the killing of the journalist.

Palestinians say that Abu Akleh, a popular face for many across the Mideast, was targeted in the raid, allegedly to silence her. The journalist was outspoken on Israeli violations in the West Bank.

Patel repeatedly assured reporters that the U.S. is asking Israel to review its military rules as a way of seeking accountability.

"Since Shireen’s tragic death, we have continued to press Israel to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagements and consider additional steps to mitigate risk of civilian harm and protect journalists," Patel told reporters in Washington.

On May 7, Shatha Hanaysha, the journalist who was standing next to Abu Akleh when she was shot dead, recalled in a tweet the day she witnessed the killing of her colleague. "Shireen and I have died under a tree that day and she’s waiting for justice from the heavens, while I’m waiting for justice here on earth," she tweeted.

هذا بيان للإعلام، بعد مرور سنة على اغتيال شيرين أبو عاقلة:

إذا سألتموني كيف حالك؟ سأخبركم أني أشعر بالغضب، لأنني وشيرين متنا تحت تلك الشجرة ذلك اليوم، هي تنتظر تحقيق العدالة من السماء وأنا انتظرها على الأرض، وفي داخلي خذلان وغضب وقهر، يكبر ويزيد بعد كل جريمة تنفذ بحق الفلسطينيين. pic.twitter.com/orsYdng9vH — Shatha Hanaysha (@ShazaAbed) May 7, 2023

Article written by Albawaba trainee Batool Darweesh