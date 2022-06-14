Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he would be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating," Trudeau, 50, said in a tweet.

"I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated -- and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other and ourselves."

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

Justin TrudeauTrudeau tested positive after meeting with President Joe Biden, 79, for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Thursday and being pictured with him on Friday.

The Canadian leader was also pictured holding hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, in a post made to her Twitter on Friday.

Trudeau last tested positive for the virus in January as thousands of truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions descended on Ottawa. His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, previously contracted the virus in 2020.



The number of coronavirus cases has been slowly increasing since April, though are nowhere near their numbers as the Omicron variant first raged through the winter months, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The most recent CDC data shows that 144,541 new cases were reported in the United States on Friday as the seven-day moving average hit around 108,500 cases.

This article has been adapted from its original source