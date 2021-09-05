Kabul Airport Reopens: Start Receiving Flights

AL BAWABA – Its breaking news: Qatar has started to operate daily aid flights to Kabul.

The first humanitarian aid cargo has already started. The carrier said it will operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan within the next few days to plug the Western aid supplies as the Taliban took over the running of the country last August.

The Qatari Ambassador to Afghanistan said that a Qatari technical team had flown to the Kabul Airport – Ahmad Karazai International Airport - and managed to re-open it to get the needed aid there as the runway has been repaired.

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid, according to Qatar's Al Jazeera news channel, which also cited its correspondent as saying domestic flights had restarted.

The daily flights from Doha to Kabul is starting Monday whilst the first shipment contained medicines and different kind of foodstuffs being aided as well be a Turkish technical team that is also facilitating the operational opening of the airport.

This has ensured also the resumption of domestic flights with Kandahar being one of the stops followed by Mazar e Sherif and Herat through the Aghani flagship Ariana.