Kabul Motorcycle Explosion Kills Three

ALBAWABA - Three killed and others wounded in a large motorcycle explosion at the entrance of government headquarters in Afghanistan.
#BREAKING : Moments ago The explosion in the west of #Kabul . Reports #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Q4Hk6fup21— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) August 13, 2022
According to a government source the explosion was happened in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital.
#عاجل | الجزيرة | مصدر حكومي: مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخرين في تفجير دراجة نارية بمدخل مقر حكومي غربي العاصمة الأفغانية كابل#جريدة_الراية pic.twitter.com/ym9Y6vOzne— الراية القطرية (@alraya_n) August 13, 2022
News is still trending as this is a developing story with more deaths likely to be reported.
