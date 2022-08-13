Kabul Motorcycle Explosion Kills Three

ALBAWABA - Three killed and others wounded in a large motorcycle explosion at the entrance of government headquarters in Afghanistan.

According to a government source the explosion was happened in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

#عاجل | الجزيرة | مصدر حكومي: مقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخرين في تفجير دراجة نارية بمدخل مقر حكومي غربي العاصمة الأفغانية كابل#جريدة_الراية pic.twitter.com/ym9Y6vOzne — الراية القطرية (@alraya_n) August 13, 2022

News is still trending as this is a developing story with more deaths likely to be reported.