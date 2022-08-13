Kabul Motorcycle Explosion Kills Three

  1. Home
Published August 13th, 2022 - 07:45 GMT
ALBAWABA - Three killed and others wounded in a large motorcycle explosion at the entrance of government headquarters in Afghanistan.

According to a government source the explosion was happened in the west of Kabul, the Afghan capital. 

News is still trending as this is a developing story with more deaths likely to be reported. 

Tags:KabulAfghanistan

