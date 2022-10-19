Keeping Lips Sealed: Israel Says Its Not Selling Weapons to Ukraine

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has denied selling weapons to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the European country.

"We are not selling weapons to Ukraine," Gantz said in an interview with the Jewish ultra-Orthodox Kol Chai radio.

The defense minister said that Tel Aviv had not previously sold arms to Ukraine.

On Monday, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai called on the Israeli government to send weapons to Ukraine in response to reports about sending Iranian missiles to Russia.

Commenting on Shia’s statements, Gantz said, "he is mistaken, I am the defense minister who is responsible for exporting Israeli weapons."

#UPDATE Israel will not send weapons to Ukraine, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday, two days after Russia warned that an Israeli move to bolster Kyiv's forces would severely damage relations pic.twitter.com/DXvY8uj2P7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 19, 2022

In response to Shai's statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very rash step. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries," he said.