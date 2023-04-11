Kentucky bank deplores shooting in its branch

ALBAWABA - The Old National Bank deplored the shooting incident at its downtown Louisville, Kentucky branch, in which a bank employee opened fire in his workplace.

Six people, including the gunman were killed and eight others were wounded in Monday morning's shooting incident, according to Kentucky police. The wounded included including three Louisville police officers.

NEW 🚨 Five victims of mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville pic.twitter.com/8qPX4gFs6J — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 11, 2023

Of the total, five were bank employees, including the gunman who was killed in a shootout with police. His motive remains unknown.

The mass shooting began at the Old National Bank on East Main Street just after 8:30 a.m. police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public, according to CNN. It happened during a morning employee meeting, with some appearing in person and others virtually, Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at the bank, told CNN. She watched from her computer as her coworkers were gunned down.

JUST IN: At least five people are dead and at least six others hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, authorities say. https://t.co/OEx0GWR91n — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2023

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan lamented the deaths in a statement. He said: "There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured," Ryan said.

Ryan and other members of the Old National Leadership team have been in Louisville "much of the day offering support to affected individuals and their families, and they will continue to be on hand to provide support in the days ahead," the statement said.

A 26-year-old rookie police officer – who graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago – was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank, police said. https://t.co/9JwYXrUnOs — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2023

"Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need," Ryan said.

"On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy," he said.

"And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”