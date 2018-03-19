Mother and Her Children Among 12 Killed in Kenya Floods
A flooded section of a road in Nairobi after a heavy downpour. (AFP/ File Photo)
At least 12 people have died in floods that have rocked the East African nation of Kenya with the latest deaths being that of a mother and her children on Sunday.
Police confirmed that floods had swept away two children aged four and five from the Symulie and Kambo villages in Makueni County in eastern Kenya.
A few others who had been injured and swept away by floods were taken to the Makindu hospital.
Nine others have been killed across Kenya in floods that have rocked the East African country in the past week costingmillions in damage to property.
Roads and bridges have been also been swept away during the current short rains from March to April.
In the Kenyan capital alone at least nine schools have closed due to the floods.
Kenya's Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rains next week.
