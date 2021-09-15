  1. Home
  3. Key Witness in Netanyahu's Corruption Trial Killed in a Plane Crash

Published September 15th, 2021 - 07:38 GMT
Haim Geron
Haim Geron (twitter)

ALBAWABA – A prosecution witness to appear in the Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial died in a plane crash off the Greek Island of Samos, Monday night.

The witness Haim Geron was killed with his wife Esti in a light Cessna 172 plane in the Aegean Sea near the island.

Geron, (69), was a former deputy director at the Israeli Communications Ministry and it is thought his death will not affect the proceedings of the trial of the ex-prime minister who is charged on three counts of corruption.

Geron is one of 300 witnesses that will appear for the prosecution in the Netanyahu trial. It is reported by the media that after it departed from Israel, the plane encountered problems as it approached the Samos Island’s airport. The Greek aviation authority has opened up an investigation into the causes of the crash.

Geron was expected testify on Netanyahu’s so-called ‘positive coverage’ in return for favors given to a major telecommunications firm in Israel. According to Anadolu news Geron was to be key witness in the so-called “Case 4000” in which Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition in the Knesset after serving as Israel’s Prime Minister for 15 years, is accused of “bribery, fraud and breach of trust”.

No foul play is expected though many on the social media or wondering through posting different comments 

 

