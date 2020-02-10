Khartoum Govt Asks UN to Deploy Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan

The Sudanese government asked the United Nations to deploy a peacekeeping mission in the country as soon as possible under Chapter 6 of the UN charter, covering the entire territory of Sudan.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, the request comes in the backdrop of discussions in the United Nations this month on the post-UNAMID arrangements in Sudan.

The request, which was presented by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 22, includes supporting the implementation of the Constitutional Declaration, supporting peace efforts in Juba, mobilization of international economic assistance for Sudan, coordination of humanitarian assistance, and offering technical support to the constitutional making.

The request explains that the transition model in Sudan bears all elements of success and that the international community, including the United Nations, should now come to help with urgent issues raised and to lay the foundation for Sudan's path towards peace and prosperity.

It also indicated that the UN country team should shift its approach from project-based and short-term assistance to long-term development programming that would help Sudan achieve sustainable development goals by 2030.

On the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd African Summit in Addis Ababa on Sunday, Hamdok met with Guterres and discussed the developments in Sudan and South Sudan and the challenges facing the Inter-Governmental Agency for Development.

The UN Chief affirmed the UN support to the transitional period and the Prime Minister, pointing to the international organization’s readiness to provide all the possible assistance to overcome the difficult stage in Sudan.

“The UN Secretary-General is well aware of the difficulties and complications facing the transitional period,” said a press release issued by the PM office.

Guterres renewed his stance to support the removal of Sudan’s name from the list of the countries-sponsoring terrorism, indicating that he will discuss the issue with the US concerned officials.

For his part, Hamdok briefed the UN official on the current developments in Sudan and the difficulties facing the transitional government, in addition to the ongoing efforts for making peace in South Sudan State.

Separately, the German government said that Chancellor Angela Merkel would receive the Sudanese PM in Berlin next Friday, indicating that the meeting will discuss the economic and political situation in the country.

This article has been adapted from its original source.