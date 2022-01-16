Khartoum Shuts Down Al-Jazeera Mubasher in Sudan

Sudan’s information ministry ordered Qatar-based satellite channel Al-Jazeera on Saturday to shut down one of its channels specialized in live broadcasting.

Al-Jazeera Mubasher TV, after the coup d’etat has become the first channel for its coverage of the protests and political events in the country.

Some of its journalists in Doha have become popular stars in Sudan because they offered talk shows and discussions the military y controlled media failed to provide.

Sudanese authorities revoked licences of #AlJazeera Live channel. During the protest I saw them broadcasting live, and they were flying with a drone over the crowd. Generated great footage, but #Sudan deemed their content 'harming national security' https://t.co/HDkSArNkvS — Eduard Cousin (@EduardCousin) January 16, 2022

The information ministry in a letter to the director of the Al-Jazeera in Sudan seen by Sudan Tribune said the closure was decided due to its unprofessional approach and broadcast of media content that “harmed the country’s higher interests and national security”.

From Doha, the satellite channel said that the Sudanese authorities withdrew the licence of two journalists in addition to the shutdown of Al-Jazeera Mubasher.

This is the second time that the military authorities in Sudan close the Al-Jazeera office in Sudan. The first time was on May 30, 2019, when the Transitional Military Council revoked its license and seized its equipment.

Under the press law of 2009, only the National Council on Press and Publication can decide to close the office of foreign media and agencies.

For its part, the Preparatory Committee for the Restoration of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemned this decision and described it as an extension of the repressive practices of the coup authorities against journalists.

The committee further said that Al-Jazeera has the right to file an administrative appeal against the decision due to its illegality and lack of competence of the information ministry.

It is worth mentioning that Sudan has been without a government after the coup of October 25, 2021.

The military-controlled Sovereign Council guides and supervises the activities of the different ministries.

