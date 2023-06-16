Kiev hit by missile attack amidst Russia tensions

Albawaba - In a recent development, the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, faced an intense missile attack on Friday, signifying a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Described by Kiev officials as the most severe attack in weeks, the assault coincided with the visit of an African delegation aiming to mediate the conflict. Concurrently, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Ukrainian counterattack with new statements.

The Ukrainian Air Force promptly responded to the missile assault, successfully intercepting a barrage of Russian missiles targeted at Kiev. Reports indicate that Russian forces launched an onslaught consisting of 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, 6 "Kalibr" missiles, and two drones, all unleashed simultaneously.

The attack left its mark on the city, as authorities in Kiev confirmed damage to a residential property within the Kiev region, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The deployment of "Kinzhal" missiles, part of Russia's hypersonic ballistic weaponry, is worth noting.

Amidst the escalating tensions, Ukrainian sources reported that Russian forces have begun retreating from areas previously flooded due to the explosion of the "Kakhovka" dam in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Tragically, the retreat was accompanied by a series of Russian shelling on multiple towns, resulting in casualties and injuries.

In a remarkable turn of events, Ukrainian Special Forces successfully captured five Russian soldiers from the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson. The operation involved rescuing the stranded soldiers from the water after the dam explosion. During the daring rescue, Russian forces targeted the boat carrying the captive soldiers, further underscoring the volatile nature of the conflict.

It is important to mention that the captured Russian soldiers will be included in potential future exchange deals, reflecting Ukraine's commitment to resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels.