Kilicdaroglu promises to keep fighting for democracy

ALBAWABA - Upon his defeat in the run-off elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu addressed his supporters as he expressed "sadness over Turkey's future"

Kilicdaroglu said that he will continue his fight for Turkey's democracy and encouraged his supporters to keep on fighting.

“My real sadness is about the difficulties awaiting the country,” said Kilicdaroglu according to Al-Jazeera. “I would like to thank the heads of the Nation Alliance, their organizations, our voters, and the citizens who protected the ballot boxes and fought against these immoral and unlawful pressures.” He added.

He also said: “As a person of this land, I have always fought for your rights and justice, so that no one oppresses you, so that you can live in abundance, and I will continue to do so,”