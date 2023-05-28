Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins third term

May 28th, 2023

ALBAWABA - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces win as early preliminary results show a win by 52.10 percent with 27 million+ votes in run-offs against opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Kilicdaroglu promises to keep fighting for democracy

Kilicdaroglu promises to keep fighting for democracy

Published May 28th, 2023 - 07:21 GMT
Kilicdaroglu
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Upon his defeat in the run-off elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu addressed his supporters as he expressed "sadness over Turkey's future"

Kilicdaroglu said that he will continue his fight for Turkey's democracy and encouraged his supporters to keep on fighting. 

“My real sadness is about the difficulties awaiting the country,” said Kilicdaroglu according to Al-Jazeera.  “I would like to thank the heads of the Nation Alliance, their organizations, our voters, and the citizens who protected the ballot boxes and fought against these immoral and unlawful pressures.” He added.

He also said: “As a person of this land, I have always fought for your rights and justice, so that no one oppresses you, so that you can live in abundance, and I will continue to do so,”

Tags:Kemal KilicdarogluRun-offTurkish electionsRecep Tayyip Erdogan

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...