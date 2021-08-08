Killer Downpours in Sudan Affects 12,000 People, Destroys 800 Homes

ALBAWABA – Flashfloods and heavy flooding return to Sudan at the start of the rainy season set to continue from June till October. With the heavy downpour across Sudan affecting eight of the 18 states in the country damage has been extensive.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs states 12,000 people have been seriously affected as over 800 homes were destroyed because of the rains and floods where 4,400 homes damaged.

The downpour has been deadly in some cases with at least 16 people killed that affected Sudan and South Sudan since it started on 24 July.

Sudan states affected include Gedaref, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, North Kordofan, River Nile, South Kordofan and Aj Jazirah. The damage assessment and verification exercises is still to confirm the number of people affected but these are likely to increase upwards as the rainy season continues.

Last year, heavy rains forced Sudan to declare a three-month state of emergency, after flooding affected at least 650,000 people, with over 110,000 homes damaged or destroyed AFP reports.