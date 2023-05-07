Killer of Iraq's Hisham al-Hashimi gets death sentence

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi court on Sunday handed down the death sentence on the murderer of historian and researcher Hisham al-Hashimi, who was killed on July 6, 2020.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced that "the Rusafa Criminal Court issued a death sentence against the criminal Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid for the murder of security expert Hisham Al-Hashemi."

شكراً للسيد #الكاظمي و للقضاء العراقي تم اصدار الحكم شنقاً حتى الموت بحق قاتل الشهيد البطل هشام الهاشمي pic.twitter.com/GrA2Qe9NaC — Dr.Saif Al-Khalidi د.سيف الخالدي (@SaifAlkhalidi16) May 7, 2023

A year after the crime, Iraqi security forces arrested Awaid along with four others on suspicion of killing al-Hashimi, who also was an advisor to the Iraqi government on counter-terrorism.

In 2020, al-Hashimi was seriously wounded outside his home in Zayouna, a neighborhood of east Baghdad, by two unidentified gunmen who shot him while riding a motorcycle.