  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Killer of Iraq's Hisham al-Hashimi gets death sentence

Killer of Iraq's Hisham al-Hashimi gets death sentence

Published May 7th, 2023 - 10:28 GMT
Hisham al-Hashimi

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi court on Sunday handed down the death sentence on the murderer of historian and researcher Hisham al-Hashimi, who was killed on July 6, 2020. 

Also ReadIs Iraq Entering a 'Darker' Phase After The Killing of Hisham al-Hashemi?Is Iraq Entering a 'Darker' Phase After The Killing of Hisham al-Hashemi?

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced that "the Rusafa Criminal Court issued a death sentence against the criminal Ahmed Hamdawi Awaid for the murder of security expert Hisham Al-Hashemi."

A year after the crime, Iraqi security forces arrested Awaid along with four others on suspicion of killing al-Hashimi, who also was an advisor to the Iraqi government on counter-terrorism.

In 2020, al-Hashimi was seriously wounded outside his home in Zayouna, a neighborhood of east Baghdad, by two unidentified gunmen who shot him while riding a motorcycle.

Tags:IraqCourtCriminal CourtHisham al-Hashimi

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...