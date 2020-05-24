Kim Jong-Un Makes His First Public Appearance in Three Weeks

Kim Jong-Un made his first public appearance in three weeks by holding a meeting to discuss how North Korea can improve its nuclear capabilities.

The North Korea leader, 36, was last seen at the opening of a fertilizer plant on May 1 but had not appeared in the public eye since then.

The Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea also saw Kim reveal intentions to increase the strength of the standing army and place the country's strategic armed forces on high alert.

The Korean Central News Agency said: 'Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation.'

KCNA also revealed Kim mentioned the need to mend 'unreasonable machinery and compositional defects' of the military so it could be better prepared when the country needs to defend against 'foreign forces'.

Photos from the meeting also show Kim in front of a presentation board and using a long white stick to make a point.

His appearance at the fertilizer plant on May 1 was his first appearance in 20 days, leaving many concerned over the North Korea leader's health during the last week of April.

Unconfirmed reports then emerged that the North Korea leader had died following heart surgery.

Ji Seong-Ho, a North Korean defector, told South Korean media that he was '99 per cent sure' Kim had died after the cardiovascular procedure and that an announcement regarding his passing was imminent.

However, cold water was swiftly poured on those rumours, with a South Korean official stating that Kim was 'alive and well'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.