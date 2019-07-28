King Abdullah, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Reaffirm Jordan-UAE Relations

King Abdullah and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, reaffirmed the historical and brotherly relations between Jordan and the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in various areas, in service of the interests of both countries and peoples, a Royal Court statement said.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation to the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for its support to Jordan.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammad reaffirmed the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, highlighting mutual keenness to forge ahead in developing them further in various fields.

Sheikh Mohammad said the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, is always keen to bolster brotherly ties with Jordan and expand cooperation to serve mutual interests and Arab causes, especially in light of the challenges facing the region, according to the statement.

Moreover, discussions covered the importance of continued coordination and consultation between Jordan and the UAE on various issues of mutual concern, in line with Arab interests.





Current regional developments and efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises were also discussed.

Turning to the Palestinian cause, His Majesty emphasised the importance of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement added.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Jordan’s Ambassador to the UAE Jumaa Abbadi attended the meeting on the Jordanian side.

Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei and UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Al Balushi attended the meeting on the Emirati side.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hosted a lunch in honour of the King and the accompanying delegation, attended by a number of senior Emirati officials, according to the Royal Court.

Later in Saturday, His Majesty returned home after the one-day visit to the UAE.

This article has been adapted from its original source.