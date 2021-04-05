King Abdullah Appoints Prince Hassan to Resolve Matters With Prince Hamzah

In light of His Majesty King Abdullah’s decision to resolve matters surrounding His Royal Highnesses Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein and the developments of the past two days within the Royal Hashemite Family, King Abdullah entrusted his uncle His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal to undertake this.



Therefore, Prince El Hassan reached out to Prince Hamzah, who affirmed his commitment to the Hashemite tradition and the course of action entrusted by His Majesty to Prince El Hassan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.