King Abdullah Holds Talks With Abbas, Reaffirms Support for Palestine

King Abdullah, during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in New York, reaffirmed Jordan’s support for the Palestinian people in their efforts to seek their just and legitimate rights, stressing that the Kingdom rejects all unilateral measures that would undermine peace prospects.

King Abdullah said the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, according to a Royal Court statement.





Jordan will continue to undertake its historical and religious role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship, The King stressed, underscoring the importance of preserving the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, the statement said.

At the meeting, attended by senior officials on the two sides, Abbas expressed appreciation for Jordan’s steadfast positions, led by the King, in defending the rights of the Palestinian people at all international forums and supporting the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.

