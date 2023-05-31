  1. Home
  3. King Abdullah hosts feast for Prince Hussein's wedding

ALBAWABA - King Abdullah II of Jordan hosted a grand feast as part of the celebrations held for Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's wedding. The event took place in Madareb Bani Hashem (Hashemite tribal gathering), hosting guests from various regions of the Kingdom, on Wednesday.

During the dinner banquet, His Majesty expressed that the joy of Prince Hussein's wedding, "my son and your son, was complete with the presence of everyone."

King Abdullah also expressed his pride in Hussein's determination, great aspirations for his country, love for his people, and dedication to his family.

The King extended his best wishes and blessings to the Crown Pince and thanked the attendances and all Jordanians for taking part in the joyous occasion, stating, "May all our homes remain filled with love and happiness, God willing."

The event commenced with the arrival of Crown Prince Hussein, accompanied by a group of his cousins, royal princes, and several relatives and colleagues who have served or are serving with him in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

